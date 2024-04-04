This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
VIDEO: ‘Lionel Messi was afraid!’ - Monterrey fans direct savage chant towards Inter Miami superstar after his absence in CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final loss

Lionel Messi was subjected to savage “afraid” taunts from Monterrey supporters as Inter Miami suffered a CONCACAF Champions Cup defeat on home soil.

  • Argentine working his way back from injury
  • Played no part in meeting with Mexican foes
  • Hoping to be fit for quarter-final second leg

