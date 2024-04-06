Stina Blackstenius Sweden Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Let off for the Lionesses! Arsenal star Stina Blackstenius misses absolute sitter for Sweden against England

Arsenal WomenEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWomen's footballEngland vs SwedenSwedenStina Blackstenius

The Lionesses were spared their blushes after Arsenal star Stina Blackstenius missed a sitter for Sweden in a 1-1 draw.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England had to share the spoils with Sweden
  • Blackstenius could have piled misery on Sarina Weigman's troops
  • Was disappointed after squandering a golden opportunity

Editors' Picks