VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne snaps back at 'stupid' journalist question & storms out of press conference after Belgium suffer painful Euro 2024 exit at the hands of France
Kevin De Bruyne snapped back at a "stupid" journalist question after Belgium suffered a painful Euro 2024 exit at the hands of France.
- Belgium beaten 1-0 by France
- De Bruyne frustrated with the result
- Lost his cool when asked about Belgian 'golden generation'