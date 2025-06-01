media-Women-US-MEDIA-WOMEN-GRACIE-AWARDS-AWARD-CELEBRITYAFP
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Kate Scott stages hilarious disappearing act during CBS Sports' Champions League final coverage and swaps Thierry Henry for Tom Cruise & David Beckham

Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain vs InterInterD. Beckham

Kate Scott staged a hilarious disappearing act as she was 'substituted' for Anita Jones during CBS' Champions League final coverage.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Scott left Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards
  • Linked up with superstars David Beckham and Tom Cruise
  • Peter Schmeichel put up substitution board
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches