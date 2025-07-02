VIDEO: Joao Pedro straight into the action! Chelsea's new £60m man trains immediately after completing transfer from Brighton ahead of Club World Cup quarter-finals J. Pedro Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup

Joao Pedro was straight into Chelsea training after completing a £60 million ($82m) transfer from Brighton ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals. The 23-year-old wasted no time in linking up with his new team-mates, joining Enzo Maresca’s side in the United States. He could be in contention to make his debut in Friday’s tie against Brazilian side Palmeiras.