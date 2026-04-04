Video: Hurricane Haland devastates Liverpool... and raises doubts about Slott

Manchester City secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
City’s goals came from Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick in the 39th, 45th and 57th minutes, and António Semenyo in the 50th minute.
Manchester City secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
City’s goals came from Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick in the 39th, 45th and 57th minutes, and António Semenyo in the 50th minute.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah found himself completely unmarked inside City’s penalty area in the 15th minute, where he unleashed a powerful shot, but one of City’s defenders brilliantly blocked the ball and prevented it from reaching the net.
French winger Ryan Cherki responded in the 17th minute with a powerful, sudden shot from inside the penalty area, but the defence cleared the ball off the line.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk committed a costly foul by bringing down Manchester City star Neco O'Reilly inside the box in the 37th minute of the first half, gifting Pep Guardiola’s side a penalty.
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland successfully converted the penalty past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Haaland added a second goal for Manchester City after receiving a superb pass from Antoine Semenyo in first-half stoppage time, rising to meet it and heading it into the bottom left corner of the Liverpool goal.
Antonio Semino sealed the victory for Pep Guardiola’s side in the 50th minute, after receiving a superb pass inside the penalty area and spotting goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili off his line, before skilfully chipping the ball into the net.
Haaland added the fourth goal after receiving a precise pass inside the penalty area to find himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, firing a powerful shot into the net.
Egyptian Mohamed Salah added to his team’s frustration during the clash with Manchester City after Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute of the match; the Egyptian stepped up to take it, but Manchester City goalkeeper Trafford managed to save it.
Salah had announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season, despite his contract with the Reds running until the summer of 2027.
It is worth noting that the future of Dutchman Arne Slot at Liverpool is shrouded in uncertainty, following a significant dip in the Reds’ results this season.