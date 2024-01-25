VIDEO: Harry Kane's Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin manager as Nenad Bjelica sees red

VIDEO: Harry Kane's Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin manager as Nenad Bjelica sees redSoham MukherjeeLeroy SaneBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Union BerlinUnion BerlinBundesligaNenad BjelicaBayern Munich's Leroy Sane was shoved in the face by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica on Wednesdays, which saw the manager given his marching orders.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern beat Union 1-0Bjelica got involved in sideline clash with SaneWas shown red by the referee