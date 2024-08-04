VIDEO: 'I'm so happy' - Alisha Lehmann delighted with first Juventus goal on same day boyfriend Douglas Luiz gets assist less than 10 minutes into first appearance for Italian giants
Alisha Lehmann is “so happy” to have recorded her first goal for Juventus – on the same day as boyfriend Douglas Luiz registered his maiden assist.
- Swiss forward on target vs Servette
- Luiz teed up Danilo in draw with Brest
- Both traded Aston Villa for life in Turin