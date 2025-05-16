VIDEO: Espanyol rain on Barcelona's parade! Catalan side turn on the sprinklers immediately after defeat to rivals as Lamine Yamal & Co attempt to celebrate La Liga title
Espanyol sought to rain on Barcelona's La Liga title-winning parade by turning the sprinklers on their Catalan rivals.
- Blaugrana confirmed as La Liga title winners
- Claimed crown at home of Catalan neighbours
- Second time that has happened in three years