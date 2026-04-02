VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi the co-stars! GOAT contenders go head to head in new LEGO World Cup advert alongside Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Jr

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has taken a creative turn with Lego officially partnering with four of football's biggest icons. Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, and Vini Jr have been transformed into official minifigures to spearhead the new 'Editions' collection. This collaboration follows the success of the LEGO World Cup trophy, shifting the focus from silverware to the individual stars who define the sport. The sets are designed to celebrate "creative soccer culture", offering fans a way to interact with their idols through technical builds and display-ready art.

The quartet star in the new ad, competing to complete a LEGO World Cup trophy at a table, before a young boy steps in to complete the job and place his own personalised figure on top. GOAT contenders Ronaldo and Messi previously featured alongside each other in a famous Louis Vuitton campaign, playing chess on top of one of the brand's signature checkerboard cases.