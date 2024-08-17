VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo produces lewd 'sh*t themselves' gesture as Al-Nassr star RAGES at team-mates and says they fell asleep in stunning Saudi Super Cup collapse
Cristiano Ronaldo put on a theatrical display as the Al-Nassr star raged at his team-mates in their incredible collapse in the Saudi Super Cup final.
- Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr lead in Saudi Super Cup
- Al-Hilal pulled off incredible comeback to win 4-1
- Portuguese star fumed at team-mates amid collapse