VIDEO: Complete embarrassment for ex-Tottenham striker as he incredibly misses THREE penalties in just six minutes

Vinicius' attempts to score a penalty for Gremio on Wednesday night failed in spectacular fashion. The former Premier League striker was in action for his current club in the Copa Sudamericana when he was presented with a golden opportunity to put his side ahead early in the contest. Vinicius previously had two separate spells in England with Fulham and Spurs, scoring eight goals in 53 Premier League appearances overall.

Vinicius was handed the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot against Chilean side Palestino after just 11 minutes. However, the 31-year-old saw his spot-kick saved by Sebastian Perez, who tipped the effort onto the post. It was a sign of the frustration to come for the striker, who has been in fine form since returning to his homeland.