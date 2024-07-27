VIDEO: Christian Pulisic's back! USMNT star all smiles as he joins up with AC Milan squad on US preseason tour after Copa America disappointment
Christian Pulisic was all smiles as he rejoined his AC Milan teammates on the US preseason tour after the Copa America disappointment with the USMNT.
- Pulisic was on a break after Copa America participation
- Returned to training with Milan on Friday
- Might be rested against Man City