VIDEO: Bad to worse for Arda Guler! Real Madrid star left-red faced after humiliating horror slip when trying to kick bottle in frustration after Supercopa Clasico defeat to Barcelona

Madrid’s trip to Jeddah ended in despair on Sunday night as they fell to a painful 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. In a match defined by defensive lapses and a chaotic end to the first half, Xabi Alonso's side were ultimately undone by a brace from Raphinha and a strike from Robert Lewandowski. While Vinicius Junior and youngster Gonzalo Garcia found the net for Los Blancos, the night belonged to the Catalans, who lifted their 16th Super Cup title.

However, for Guler, the evening’s embarrassment extended beyond the scoreboard. The 20-year-old midfielder, introduced in the 68th minute for Federico Valverde in an attempt to salvage the game, struggled to impact the tempo or unlock the Barcelona defence during his time on the pitch. His frustration boiled over at the final whistle. As the Barcelona bench rushed onto the field to celebrate retaining their crown, Guler was spotted near the technical area, evidently furious with the outcome.

Intending to vent his anger on a stray water bottle near the sideline, Guler swung his left boot with venom, only to lose his footing on the turf. Instead of sending the bottle flying, the midfielder’s standing leg gave way, sending him crashing onto his back in a heap.