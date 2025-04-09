Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

VIDEO: 'Son of a b*tch!' - Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez given brutally hostile reception by PSG ultras ahead of Champions League clash after Argentina goalkeeper's trolling antics against France

E. MartinezParis Saint-GermainAston VillaParis Saint-Germain vs Aston VillaChampions League

Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez was given a brutally hostile reception by Paris Saint-Germain fans before their Champions League clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG host Aston Villa in Champions League
  • Argentine Martinez unpopular in France
  • Keeper given hostile reception in Paris
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
24075 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches