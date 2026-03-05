VIDEO: Arsenal fans wildly celebrate & dance in the stands at Brighton after hearing Man City had only drawn with Nottingham Forest
Bedlam in the away end
The atmosphere at the Amex Stadium shifted from focused tension to absolute delirium in a matter of seconds. While Bukayo Saka’s early strike had Arsenal in control on the pitch, the fans’ attention was momentarily diverted to their smartphones as updates arrived from the Etihad Stadium.
As the final whistle blew on Manchester City’s surprising 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, the travelling north London contingent erupted. Viral footage captured thousands of supporters dancing, embracing, and waving scarves in a synchronised explosion of joy that nearly drowned out the stadium's public address system. The timing could not have been more cinematic, with the news of City's dropped points coinciding perfectly with the conclusion of Arsenal’s own hard-fought victory.
A seismic shift at the summit
This midweek round of fixtures has potentially defined the trajectory of the 2025-26 Premier League title race. Arsenal sit at the top of the table with 67 points from 30 matches, establishing a commanding lead over their closest rivals.
Meanwhile, Guardiola’s side, usually so relentless in the spring, now finds itself trailing by seven points with 60 points from 29 games. While City still hold a game in hand, the psychological blow of failing to beat Forest has handed all the momentum to Arteta’s squad.
- Getty Images Sport
The final sprint begins
Arsenal will be looking to maintain their seven-point lead when they return to Premier League action. With the finish line now in sight, Arteta will want his players to stay grounded despite the outside noise and viral celebrations currently dominating social media.
However, before facing Everton in the Premier League on March 14, the Gunners will first take on Mansfield Town in the FA Cup and Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.