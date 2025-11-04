Getty
VIDEO: Arise, Sir David Beckham! 'Proud' Man Utd & England legend receives long-awaited knighthood from King Charles
Beckham knighted by King Charles
Beckham's knighthood has been years in the making since becoming arguably the best-known footballer in the world in the 1990s with Manchester United. He increased his international fame by joining Real Madrid in 2003 and later LA Galaxy before becoming a co-owner at Inter Miami. Beckham, who grew up in east London but moved to United's academy as a teenager, made his Red Devils' debut in 1992 and consolidated his place in Sir Alex Ferguson's side in 1996, later becoming one of the most important players in the team's historic treble win in 1999.
He became England captain in 2000, two years after becoming a figure of hate for being sent off against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. Beckham quickly redeemed himself in supporters' eyes by qualifying England for the 2002 World Cup with his last-gasp free-kick against Greece.
Beckham ended his trophy-laden time with United to join Real Madrid in a £25m ($32m) deal in 2003, winning the La Liga title in his final season in the Spanish capital. He saw out his career with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer and also played for AC Milan on loan before finally hanging up his boots while with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Beckham: Royal family most important institution in world
"It's a very proud day for us as a family today," Beckham said after being knighted. "I grew up in the east end of London in a very humble family and my dream was always to become a professional footballer to play for Manchester United to play for my country. Everything else that has come with that has been incredible. But today to be honoured by one of the most important institutions in the world and one of the most respected institutions in the world, being an East End boy, it's a very proud day."
Beckham: People around world want to discuss royal family
"The monarchy has always been very important in our family, my grandparents, my parents, myself, my kids," Beckham added. "The royal family have always played a huge role. I've always had huge respect for our royal family. Especially when I get to travel around the world, people want to talk to me about our royal family and that shows how much respect people have, and to be here to receive a knighthood by his majesty the King is pretty surreal."
- AFP
Beckham waited 12 hours to see Queen lying in state
Off the pitch, Beckham played a key role in London's bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games and has worked with humanitarian aid charity Unicef since 2005. A fiercely proud royalist, Beckham queued for 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state following her death in 2022. He was named ambassador for the King's Foundation in 2024, supporting the monarch's education programme.
Advertisement