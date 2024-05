This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Another injury for Lionel Messi? Concern for Inter Miami & Argentina ahead of MLS & Copa America action Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerCopa AmericaInter Miami CFArgentina Lionel Messi may be nursing another injury problem, which will concern Inter Miami and Argentina ahead of MLS and Copa America action. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Hamstring & knee problems this season

Appeared to be struggling in open training session

Club & country will not take risks on fitness