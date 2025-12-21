VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann has skills! Como Women star completes Baller League 'bib challenge' while doing keepy-uppies

During latest visit to the Copper Box Arena, Lehmann saw her juggling ability put to the test. As a professional footballer, she had to use her feet - rather than hands - to keep a ball off the floor. Said task was made even more difficult by throwing a bib into the mix.

Lehmann had to get said garment over her head without dropping the ball. That is easier said than done, with attention naturally diverted when trying to put on an item of clothing - with sight being blocked for a brief period of time.