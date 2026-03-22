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VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann scores first Leicester goal against Aston Villa but defeat leaves Foxes in deep trouble
A gut-wrenching collapse for the Foxes
The Foxes remain three points adrift at the foot of the table in 12th place with just nine points, while the visitors sit comfortably in eighth on 20 points. Lehmann, who recently hit back at critics after swapping Como for Leicester, gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage with a strike in the 38th minute. However, Villa fought back in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory, courtesy of an equaliser from Anna Patten in the 47th minute and a late winner from Kirsty Hanson in the 84th minute.
Attacking struggles and injury woes
Leicester's inability to maintain attacking pressure has been a defining issue this season. They have managed just nine goals in the league, the lowest tally in the division, and have failed to score more than once in any single fixture. Manager Rick Passmoor saw his tactical plans severely hampered by injuries, leaving him without key figures such as Denny Draper, Noemie Mouchon, and Jutta Rantala. This lack of depth was glaringly obvious as the team managed only one shot in the entire second half and recorded a mere four touches inside the opposition penalty area.
Passmoor remains defiant despite pressure
Despite the growing threat of the drop and managing a depleted squad, Passmoor is refusing to throw in the towel. He is adamant that the spirit within the camp remains high. "The will is there, the togetherness is there, the culture is there," he insisted. "We are not going away - we are not turning our back on this fight. Our destiny is still in our hands." Lehmann's recent arrival from Italy was meant to add crucial firepower to this survival bid, as she aimed to silence doubters. Now, the squad must urgently convert her promising moments into actual points.
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What next for Leicester City?
With only five games remaining, the path to survival looks incredibly daunting. The Foxes desperately need to find consistency and defensive solidity. They face a crucial home fixture against Brighton next week, before embarking on tricky away trips to London City and Everton. Furthermore, they still have a demanding game in hand against Arsenal and must host title contenders Chelsea. To avoid a high-stakes relegation play-off against a Championship side, the team needs an immediate turnaround. A single positive result could bring the confidence and momentum necessary to navigate this punishing late-season schedule and secure top-flight safety.
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