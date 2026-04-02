Video: A shocking gift linked to Senegal has Hakimi in stitches

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, the Paris Saint-Germain star, received an unexpected gift whilst appearing on the programme *The Bridge*.
Hakimi appeared on one of the programme’s episodes alongside Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Chouameni presented Hakimi with a gift to mark Morocco’s victory in the Africa Cup of Nations, following a decision by CAF that saw them crowned champions ahead of Senegal.
Hakimi burst out laughing when he took the gift out of the box, which turned out to be a ‘towel’.