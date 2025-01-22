FRANCE-BASKET-NBA-MEDIAAFP
Alex Labidou

NBA stars Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs attend PSG's Champions League match against Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester CityParis Saint-GermainManchester CityChampions League

The 7'3' NBA superstar and his teammates took in PSG's Champions League win over Man City at Parc des Princes

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wembanyama and Paul attend PSG vs. Man City
  • PSG defeat Man City in crucial UCL match
  • Spurs in Paris for NBA's 2025 Paris Games
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
932 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More