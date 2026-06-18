Victor Munoz: Liverpool's new €40m Spanish winger signed to help fill the Mohamed Salah-shaped hole at Anfield

All signs pointed to the Magpies sealing a deal for the highly-rated 22-year-old, to try and improve what was only the ninth-best attack in the Premier League last season and one that has been dealt a further blow by Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona. But instead, it looks like Munoz will be trying to fill the voids left by Mohamed Salah's departure, Ekitike's injury and Federico Chiesa's anticipated exit, with Liverpool instead winning the race.

It's the latest milestone in an eventful career to date for the young forward. With time spent at Barcelona and Real Madrid before a move to Osasuna paved the way for his first Spain call-up, and inclusion in La Roja's 2026 World Cup squad, Munoz has seen plenty already, with his talent consistently attracting the attention of some huge teams.

But what is it that makes him so special, as the young star prepares to become the first signing of the Andoni Iraola era in Liverpool?