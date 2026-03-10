Victor Font urges Lionel Messi to 'explain the truth' about failed Barcelona return amid war of words between Xavi & presidential rival Joan Laporta

Speaking to the media, Font made a public plea for the Argentine to intervene. "I think Messi won’t speak out between now and Sunday, but I hope he will," Font stated. "Explain the truth – about his departure from the club and his attempt to return to the entity in 2023 – so that the members will not vote deceived and with a smokescreen of the illusion that Hansi Flick and the young people generate for us."

The controversy was sparked by former manager Xavi, who recently alleged that Laporta personally blocked Messi’s return. Laporta, however, fired back by painting Xavi as a coach who struggled with the pressure of the role. Dismissing his claims, Laporta insisted: "And regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that."