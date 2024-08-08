VIDEO: 'Very quickly and f*ck off!' - Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso delivers another classic press conference moment as Hajduk Split boss follows up on legendary 'sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t' quote
Italy legend Gennaro Gattuso has delivered yet another classic press conference moment with Croatian side Hajduk Split.
- Gattuso delivers another press conference moment
- Tells Krovinkovic to hurry up and 'f*ck off'
- Croatian side competing for UECL qualification