Venezia agree €4 million deal to sign Barcelona wonderkid Toni Fernandez as Blaugrana secure crucial buy-back clause

Fernandez had been the subject of intense interest from several Premier League outfits, including Aston Villa and Leeds United, alongside serious approaches from the German Bundesliga. However, Venezia's sporting project in the Italian top flight proved the most persuasive option for the next phase of his development. Beyond the promise of regular first-team minutes, the cultural transition to Italy was viewed as far more accommodating than a move to England or Germany for a teenager making his first venture abroad.