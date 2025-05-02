Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'The worst decision I've ever seen!' - VAR completely misses obvious Alejandro Garnacho handball seconds before Man Utd awarded controversial Europa League penalty that led to red card as fans fume & make 'corruption' claims

A. GarnachoManchester UnitedAthletic Club vs Manchester UnitedAthletic ClubEuropa League

Fans on social media reacted angrily to Alejandro Garnacho's handball being overlooked in the lead up to Man Utd's second goal against Athletic Club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd beat Bilbao 3-0 in Europa League semi first leg
  • VAR didn't give a potential handball against Garnacho
  • Fans claim decision could've been a turning point
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches