Georgia hold Czech Republic in 1-1 draw at EurosGetty Images
Richard Mills

VAR strikes again! Handball agony for Czech Republic as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili puts in HUGE performance to keep Georgia's Euro 2024 knockout hopes alive

European ChampionshipGeorgia vs CzechiaGeorgiaCzechiaGiorgi Mamardashvili

A Giorgi Mamardashvili goalkeeping masterclass secured Georgia a hard-fought 1-1 draw against a dominant Czech Republic side at Volksparkstadion.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two handball decisions go against the Czechs
  • Schick goals keeps them in with a shout
  • Georgia dramatically missed last-second one-v-one
Article continues below