Vancouver Whitecaps and city announce plan to explore a new stadium at Hastings Park

“After an incredible year that saw the Whitecaps reach the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history, it’s clear just how much this team means to our city, and we’re incredibly excited to be taking the next step forward,” Sim said. “This MOU demonstrates a firm commitment by both the City and the Whitecaps to advance work towards a new stadium here in Vancouver.

“The partnership we are building today has the potential to create jobs, boost our local economy, and transform Hastings Park into an even more vibrant destination for sports, concerts, and community events.”