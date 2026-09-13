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Valencia hit the reset button! Carlos Corberan and sporting director Ron Gourlay SACKED as club begins major rebuild
Mestalla earthquake as Corberan depart
In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, Valencia CF have officially announced the dismissals of head coach Corberan and CEO of Football Gourlay.
The decision comes after a catastrophic start to the La Liga season, with the team picking up just one point from a possible fifteen, a run of form that left the board feeling that his credit as manager did not extend beyond the Sevilla match.
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Valencia axe Gourlay's team
The purge did not stop at the manager and the CEO. Valencia also confirmed that the entire sporting structure built by Gourlay - including Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora, and Malek Shafei - has been dismantled.
The club's official statement read: "Valencia CF announces that it has decided to terminate the contractual relationship with the CEO of Football, Ron Gourlay, as well as with the members of his work team, Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora and Malek Shafei."
The rise and fall of the Corberan era
Corberan’s tenure at Mestalla ends after 72 official matches, a period defined by an initial miracle followed by a slow decline into mediocrity. Having arrived on Christmas Day 2024 to replace Ruben Baraja, Corberan was initially hailed as a savior after guiding the team away from a perilous relegation battle.
However, despite being granted significant power in the transfer market and signing a contract extension through 2028 only this past June, the wheels fell off during the opening weeks of the current campaign.
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Corberan exit comes with €6m bill
According to Tribuna Deportiva, The financial cost of this revolution will be steep for the cash-strapped club. The termination of the manager’s deal alone is expected to cost roughly €6m in compensation for Corberan and his staff.
Despite this, the move creates nearly €4m in extra Financial Fair Play margin for the incoming staff, providing a small silver lining for the ownership in Singapore as they scramble to find a replacement who can handle the immense pressure of the Mestalla dugout.
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