USWNT star Trinity Rodman reportedly weighing lucrative European interest as Washington Spirit future remains unclear

Rodman, 23, widely regarded as one of the NWSL’s brightest stars and most recognizable American players, has attracted significant interest from European clubs since the summer. She has openly expressed her ambition to play abroad, telling ESPN’s Futbol W earlier this year that she “always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career,” adding that “it’s just a matter of when.”

However, efforts to retain Rodman within the Spirit or the NWSL have hit a roadblock due to the league’s salary cap restrictions. The NWSL currently enforces a $3.5 million salary cap per team for a roster of up to 26 players, limiting the financial flexibility of clubs to compete for top talent like Rodman. ESPN reported that Rodman’s agent has engaged directly with NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman to explore potential solutions, but no resolution has been reached.