First caps, second chances, third friendly: Sophia Smith, Rose Lavelle, Hal Hershfelt and Olivia Moultrie among those to watch for as USWNT face Argentina

Two games down, one to go. The U.S. women's national team's post-Olympic victory tour lands in Louisville on Wednesday for one more friendly. Having twice defeated Iceland by identical 3-1 scorelines, the USWNT will meet Argentina to close out October, with Emma Hayes still unbeaten in 12 matches as coach.

Despite much of this camp being used to honor this summer's Olympic gold medal triumph, it seems as if Hayes and the U.S. have already moved on. In two matches over the past week, the lineups and strategy have been defined by new stars breaking in, not just the familiar ones that reached the mountaintop in Paris.

On Wednesday, more of those new faces will get opportunities to prove themselves as the ongoing generational shift moves forward. Of course, some familiar faces will be in play, too, as they look to keep things moving on the road to the 2027 World Cup.

With a third match in a week, and Hayes promising rotation among the players, how will the USWNT line up? What will Hayes be looking for? And what can the USWNT still accomplish in this camp? GOAL takes a look at what to watch for as the USWNT play Argentina.