USWNT Players Association declares 'trans rights are human rights' in wake of Korbin Albert controversy

Getty ImagesGill ClarkUSWNT Players Association declares 'trans rights are human rights' in wake of Korbin Albert controversyUSAKorbin AlbertWomen's footballThe USWNT Players Association has issued a statement in the wake of the controversy surrounding Korbin Albert.Albert sparked controversy with social media postsMidfielder has been heavily criticized for actionsUSWNT players issue statement on controversy