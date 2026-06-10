USWNT player ratings vs Brazil: Sophia Wilson shines again, but yellow and red cards steal the show

The U.S. Women’s National Team ended their two-game winless streak against Brazil on Tuesday night, grinding out a 1-0 victory at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza in a match defined by pressure, frustration, and late chaos.

In front of a packed green-and-yellow crowd, Brazil again made life uncomfortable for the Americans, pressing aggressively and denying the USWNT time to settle in possession. Emma Hayes made six changes to the starting XI after the weekend’s 2-1 defeat, bringing in Michelle Cooper, Emma Sears, Rose Lavelle, Avery Patterson, Kennedy Wesley, and Claudia Dickey, but the U.S. still struggled for rhythm for much of the first half.

Once again, though, Sophia Wilson helped change the game. Her 63rd-minute effort deflected off Brazil defender Isabela Chagas and was officially ruled an own goal, but it came from Wilson’s directness and gave the USWNT the breakthrough it needed. From there, the match only grew chippier, with Brazil finishing with nine players after red cards to Beatriz Zaneratto Joao, and Tarciane, while the yellow cards continued to pile up deep into 13 minutes of stoppage time.

It was not especially pretty, but it was resilient - and it was enough for the USWNT to finally get past Brazil. GOAL rates the U.S. players from Arena Castelão.