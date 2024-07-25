'I just worry' - USWNT legend Julie Foudy explains why she believes Emma Hayes' side 'could' win gold at the Olympics or 'get knocked out of the group'
United States women's national team icon Julie Foudy believes Emma Hayes' side 'could possibly win' the Olympics - or 'get knocked out of the group'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- USWNT faces Zambia, Germany & Australia at Olympics
- Hayes' side among front-runners for gold
- But U.S. icon Foudy has doubts