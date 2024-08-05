Complacency not an option: Five things to watch as the USWNT continues pursuit of gold against Germany in the Olympic semifinals

The U.S. should be the favorites against Germany in Olympic semifinals, but don't expect a repeat of 4-1 group stage win

It has been just nine days since the U.S. Women's national team rolled to a 4-1 victory over Germany in the group stage of the 2024 Olympics. And while the opponent might be familiar, both sides enter Tuesday's semifinal in Lyon with strong momentum.

Considering the previous result in the group stage, conventional wisdom would suggest the USWNT are the favorites to win this semifinal and go directly on to the Gold Medal game. Yet, Germany has improved since the last encounter between the two sides, and could prove to be a more challenging prospect for Emma Hayes' team. Complacency is not an option for the U.S., despite four straight wins at these Games.

More important, the U.S. have much to learn from their knockout round opener against Japan. In that match, the U.S. wasn't allowed to play beautiful soccer. Instead, they were forced to endure, which they ultimately did after 120 grueling minutes, hanging on for a 1-0 victory.

What will these 90 minutes against the Germans look like, or will it be another 120? GOAL offers five things to watch in the USWNT's rematch against Germany.