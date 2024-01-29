'Something I've never experienced' - USWNT's Emily Fox reveals aspect of English football that is totally different to the NWSL

Aditya Gokhale
Emily Fox Arsenal WSL 2023-24Getty
Emily FoxArsenal WomenLiverpool FC Women vs Arsenal WomenWSLWomen's football

Emily Fox has had a super start at Arsenal and she has noted down one key difference in football in the United States and England.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Emily Fox wins POTM for Arsenal
  • Recently moved from NWSL
  • Highlights the difference between US and English fans

Editors' Picks