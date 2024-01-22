‘USWNT earned right to be arrogant’ – How Man City & Lionesses star Alex Greenwood is taking inspiration from American rivals

Chris Burton
England USWNT 2023Getty/GOAL
USAEnglandWorld CupWomen's footballManchester City WomenAlex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood admits that the USWNT act as a source of inspiration for England, with a star-studded American side earning the right to be “arrogant”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United States have dominated world football
  • Always responded positively to any setbacks
  • England looking to learn important lessons

Editors' Picks