‘USWNT earned right to be arrogant’ – How Man City & Lionesses star Alex Greenwood is taking inspiration from American rivals

‘USWNT earned right to be arrogant’ – How Man City & Lionesses star Alex Greenwood is taking inspiration from American rivalsChris BurtonGetty/GOALUSAEnglandWorld CupWomen's footballManchester City WomenAlex GreenwoodAlex Greenwood admits that the USWNT act as a source of inspiration for England, with a star-studded American side earning the right to be “arrogant”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnited States have dominated world footballAlways responded positively to any setbacksEngland looking to learn important lessons