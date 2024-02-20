Mia Fishel Chelsea Women 2023-24Getty
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

USWNT and Chelsea star Mia Fishel suffers ACL injury on eve of Gold Cup with Alex Morgan called up to replace her in squad

USAChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballWSL

USWNT star Mia Fishel has suffered a heartbreaking anterior cruciate ligament injury ahead of the Gold Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea star replaced in USWNT squad by Morgan
  • Will miss Gold Cup and Olympics
  • Big blow for Chelsea ahead of WSL & UWCL run-in

Editors' Picks