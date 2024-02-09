USWNT deal Arsenal massive blow! Emily Fox to miss Gunners' crunch WSL clash with Man Utd due to Gold Cup commitments - with Canadian opponent Jayde Riviere set to play

Richard Mills
Emily Fox Arsenal WSL 2023-24Getty
Emily FoxArsenal WomenUSAManchester United WomenArsenal Women vs Manchester United WomenWSLCanada

Emily Fox will miss Arsenal Women's Super League clash against Manchester United due to USWNT commitments - but Canadian Jayde Riviere is available.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fox to play for USWNT in Gold Cup
  • Will miss Arsenal's WSL game with Man Utd
  • Utd's Riviere will feature before playing for Canada

Editors' Picks