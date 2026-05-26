USWNT Abroad Tiers: Lindsey Heaps, Emily Fox set standard as Chelsea stars Alyssa Thompson, Naomi Girma offer mixed returns

Sam Coffey (Manchester City): Just finding a way into the starting lineup for Manchester City who were the superior club all season across the WSL was a good go for Coffey, who joined the club in January from the NWSL's Portland Thorns. Coffey helped lift the club's second-ever Barclays Women's Super League title, not bad for the holding midfielder in just her first season. She recently underwent a minor knee surgery, so will be focused on recovery and rehabilitation ahead of the USWNT's World Cup qualifiers.

Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea): Talk about starting her career abroad with a bang. The young forward was lights out for Chelsea in the better half of her first season with Chelsea, even celebrating her 21st birthday in true football fashion scoring Chelsea's first league goal of the season. By February, Thompson was the team's second leading goal scorer with a respectable eight goals. Thompson finished her first season with Chelsea with 33 appearances and nine goals.

Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes): Yohannes became one of Heaps’ most natural midfield partners at OL Lyonnes, often serving as the quick outlet, wall-pass option and give-and-go connector in the middle of the park. At just 18 years old, she has already distinguished herself as one of the brightest young midfielders in the game for both club and country. Her season was recognized by UEFA, which named her the Women’s Champions League Revelation of the Season - an award given to an emerging young player who delivered standout performances across the competition.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United): Tullis-Joyce may not have matched the heights of her 2024-25 campaign, when she kept 13 clean sheets and shared the WSL Golden Glove with Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, but she still put together a strong individual season. Manchester United slipped to fourth in the league standings, yet Tullis-Joyce remained one of the team’s most reliable performers, producing some of the WSL’s best saves and keeping United in matches on several occasions. It was a harder season to define by awards or clean-sheet totals, but her level was still clear.