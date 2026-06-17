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'As usual' - England warned they have absolutely NO CHANCE of winning World Cup as Tomas Brolin reveals how far Three Lions will go
Tomas Brolin dismisses England's World Cup dreams
Ahead of the big kick off today, Brolin has written off the chances of Tuchel's side, suggesting that the team's expectations are vastly inflated. England have only ever won one major trophy in their history, lifting the World Cup back in 1966.
Speaking to Hajper, the former star provided a scathing assessment of the Three Lions. The legendary forward was uncompromising in his verdict on their tournament lifespan. "As usual I don't think they have any major chance. Rather it's probably themselves on that island who think they are going to win. They have done so for many years and they continue like that. But I am not born there, so no. Quarterfinals possibly. That's probably the furthest I think England will go," he said.
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Cristiano Ronaldo has years left in the game
Beyond his critique of the English national team, Brolin firmly dismissed the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to retirement. Even though he retired at 28 himself, the Swedish icon believes the 41-year-old forward will go on and on after this tournament. The desire to compete remains paramount for the veteran.
"As long as you think football is fun, then whether you’re 28 years old, 30 or 40, it doesn't matter. You just continue. It will never come back if you quit. You just have to keep going as long as you think it's fun. Nobody else is going to decide that. But as long as you yourself think it's fun, just keep playing," he explained.
Michael Olise tipped for Ballon d'Or glory
Finally, the conversation turned towards the prestigious Ballon d'Or and the emerging talents ready to claim it. Brolin feels that France international Michael Olise has a genuine opportunity to beat superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Lamine Yamal to the award if he makes a massive impact this summer.
"If anyone can win the Ballon d’Or this year it's between those two who are closest at hand. But then some others can pop up like in those teams who do very well too," he said.
"We saw Michael Olise score three goals in the last match before the World Cup. And there are many who play for Spain if Yamal doesn't show up and score his goals, and he has probably also had some problems with some injury like that. So there are many others who can step forward if they don't score the most goals or are prominent but if one of them wins, then it probably will be Yamal or Mbappe."
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What comes next for Tuchel's men?
England have a significant point to prove as they begin their Group L campaign today. Tuchel's squad will kick off their tournament tonight against Croatia on June 17. They will then face Ghana on June 23 before concluding their group stage fixtures against Panama on June 27. Delivering a dominant performance tonight is absolutely crucial if the Three Lions are to secure global glory.
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