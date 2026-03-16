In-form USMNT World Cup hopeful Patrick Agyemang in demand as Premier League rival joins Leeds United in transfer race for Derby County striker

Derby are in a strong negotiating position and will likely demand a fee in the region of £20 million to part with their prized asset. Having lured him from Charlotte FC for just £6 million last summer, the Rams are set to make a massive profit on a player who has adjusted seamlessly to the rigors of the English game.

Speaking on his podcast, Football Insider's transfer expert Pete O'Rourke highlighted the player's increasing value, saying: “Agyemang has had a very good debut season in England for Derby. Ten goals and four assists in 33 appearances. Derby spent a decent fee on him when they did sign him in the summer, it was around £7million, so I’m sure his price tag has gone up since that. He’s a versatile striker, can play out wide or down the middle, and he’s really impressed in his debut season at Derby County.”