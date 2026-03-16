USMNT World Cup 2026 kits: Inside the process that involved hundreds of designs and unprecedented player feedback

Folarin Balogun got his first look at the U.S. Men's National Team's new kits during the November camp, and it didn't take long for reality to set in. What he was looking at wasn't just a shirt, and it wasn't just a uniform; it was something that, if all goes to plan, could define the rest of his life. Anyone who grew up following this sport knows that kits are more than kits; they evoke feelings and emotions. More than anything, kits are moments in time.

With that in mind, it didn't take long for Balogun to imagine the moment he takes the field at a World Cup. It's one he's waited for his whole life and, after all these years, he could finally visualize it properly in that kit with his name on the back.

"There's this excitement," he says, "When you realize that you're going to be wearing that jersey to represent your country."

That moment, obviously, is still a few months away, but, for many, it became a little bit more real on Monday when U.S. Soccer and Nike officially unveiled the kits for the upcoming World Cup. One, the Stripes kit, features a wavy red and white stripe pattern designed to evoke feelings of the American flag. The other, the Stars kit, does that, too, via a more subtle dark-blue shirt. With a game-changing home World Cup just a few short weeks away, the U.S. now has a look, one that those charged with designing it hope can define a generation of sports in this country.

The process of putting these two kits together was just that: a process. It took several years, dozens of employees, multiple rounds of player feedback, and countless designs and redesigns. Multiple looks were scrapped. Fabrics were tested extensively. Criticism was taken on, no matter how harsh. Kit designing is far from simple, particularly for a World Cup.

Everyone involved, from designers to manufacturers to scientists to players, knew the stakes. This is an inside look at everything it took to assemble the two kits from start to finish, and the people who aimed to create a shirt worthy of this moment in time.