This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Parma v Juventus - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie picks surprise Juventus legend as favorite Bianconeri

FIFA Club World CupSerie AW. McKennieG. ChielliniJuventus

The American midfielder revealed his admiration for Italian legend during a playful Instagram video challenge posted by the Serie A club

  • McKennie maintained composure through challenge
  • Reacted to Chiellini and likened him to a father figure
  • Challenge highlighted connection between American midfielder and Italian defender
Article continues below

Next Match