'Makes the team tick' - USMNT star Weston McKennie hailed for 'never backing down' as Massimiliano Allegri highlights importance of Juventus midfield during difficult 2023-24 campaign Weston McKennieMassimiliano AllegriJuventusSerie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has heaped praise on USMNT star Weston McKennie and his midfield partners for 'making the team tick'.