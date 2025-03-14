USMNT Transfers: Summer speculation swirls as Gio Reyna switches agents, Josh Sargent draws Premier League interest

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Just a month-and-a-half from the close of one window and some two months away from the opening of another, the point remains quite clear: transfer season never ends. And, yes, that includes developments related to several notable U.S. men's national team stars.

Some big things are brewing ahead of a big summer. The looming 2026 World Cup will impact all transfer decisions going forward, and the right choice could lift a player to a meaningful World Cup role. Getting it wrong could mean missing out altogether.

That applies, in particular, to Gio Reyna, one player everyone will be watching this summer. He's back in the USMNT for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League Finals, but his situation at Borussia Dortmund hasn't gotten much better. He seems a prime candidate for a move, and a recent development makes that all the more likely.

But Reyna is just one of several American stars who could be making moves this summer. GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.soccer's top stars.