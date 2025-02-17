USMNT transfers: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie linked with deserved new contracts, James Sands' injury heartbreak

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

The January transfer window is over, and we're only now starting to understand the ramifications. Several players are in new homes. Others remain where they once were but, even now, eyes are already on what might happen in the summer.

We're at the point in the cycle, from a USMNT perspective, in which everything needs to be viewed through a World Cup lens. Every transfer will directly impact hopes for 2026. Every big game, every injury, every decision. Several key Americans will have decisions to make this summer. Several others already made theirs in the winter.

It seems that two key U.S. men's national team stars aren't going anywhere, though. Both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are reportedly set to be offered new deals at their respective clubs, AC Milan and Juventus. Both have earned them. Pulisic and McKennie have been fantastic this season, proving themselves among the best at their positions (although, in McKennie's case, it's hard to be sure what that is).

Even so, there's plenty to examine on the transfer front, from lingering winter storylines, injury heartbreaks and early question marks. GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a regular feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.