Hit or Miss: Every USMNT transfer from the 2023-24 European season

GOAL break down a season's worth of transfers, which ones proves successful, and which ones missed the mark...

It was a season of change for many of the U.S. men's national team's most important players. With the Copa America looming, and the 2026 World Cup coming rapidly after that, this season was a big chance for players to take a swing in the transfer market.

Several of the team's top stars made massive moves, giving them the opportunity to further their careers at club level, while others on the outside looking in with the USMNT took big steps of their own in an attempt to battle their way into Gregg Berhalter's Copa America player pool. With the 2022 World Cup firmly in the rearview mirror, players had the freedom to take risks. Some worked out. Others? Not so much.

By and large, most of the USMNT's top stars did quite alright for themselves during the two most recent transfer windows. There were a few, though, that now find themselves at a major crossroads after whiffing on their big swing.

There's still time to fix those misses, and who knows how long this season's hits will keep hitting. Either way, we'll look back at this season as a massive one for the USMNT as several stars made career-altering decisions...