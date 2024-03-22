USMNT Jamica Nations LeagueGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: The USMNT equalize at the death in CONCACAF Nations League semifinals vs Jamaica as Miles Robinson creates Reggae Boyz own-goal

USAMiles RobinsonUSA vs JamaicaJamaicaCONCACAF Nations League

The USMNT salvaged their CONCACAF Nations League title hopes with a last-ditch equalizer vs Jamaica to send the match to extra-time via an own-goal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jamaica were leading 1-0 heading into 95th minute
  • USMNT level match off corner kick, final touch of regulation
  • Match heading to extra-time at 1-1

Editors' Picks